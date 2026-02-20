Quiet rooms to be opened at WUF13 in Baku for participants with sensory needs

Three dedicated quiet rooms will operate at the venue of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku to support participants with cognitive impairments, as well as anyone needing rest due to sensory overload.

According to Report, the information was published on the WUF13 Azerbaijan page on the social media platform X.

Participants wishing to use the facilities can contact the accessibility support desk in Zone A or the information desk in Zone B.

To ensure maximum comfort, the quiet rooms will be located across Zones A, B and C of the forum venue.

Each room will cover approximately 20 square meters and will be equipped with comfortable furniture, soft lighting, soundproofing and features designed with sensory sensitivity in mind. The spaces are intended to allow visitors to rest and recharge before continuing their participation in the event.

WUF13 is scheduled to take place in Baku from May 17 to 22 this year.