Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Quiet rooms to be opened at WUF13 in Baku for participants with sensory needs

    Infrastructure
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 18:39
    Quiet rooms to be opened at WUF13 in Baku for participants with sensory needs

    Three dedicated quiet rooms will operate at the venue of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku to support participants with cognitive impairments, as well as anyone needing rest due to sensory overload.

    According to Report, the information was published on the WUF13 Azerbaijan page on the social media platform X.

    Participants wishing to use the facilities can contact the accessibility support desk in Zone A or the information desk in Zone B.

    To ensure maximum comfort, the quiet rooms will be located across Zones A, B and C of the forum venue.

    Each room will cover approximately 20 square meters and will be equipped with comfortable furniture, soft lighting, soundproofing and features designed with sensory sensitivity in mind. The spaces are intended to allow visitors to rest and recharge before continuing their participation in the event.

    WUF13 is scheduled to take place in Baku from May 17 to 22 this year.

    WUF13 quiet rooms
    WUF13-də üç xüsusi "Sakit otaq" fəaliyyət göstərəcək
    На WUF13 в Баку откроют "тихие комнаты" для участников с сенсорными особенностями

    Latest News

    19:59

    Elnur Mammadov: Sumo World Championships in Baku to strengthen ties with Tokyo

    Foreign policy
    19:48

    Ambassador: Japanese companies involved in energy master plan for liberated territories

    Foreign policy
    19:37

    Katsuya Watanabe: Japan welcomes progress in peace process between Baku and Yerevan

    Foreign policy
    19:33

    Japan's ambassador highlights Azerbaijan as key partner and energy security provider

    Other
    19:17

    Japan interested in expanding tourism cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Tourism
    19:12

    President of Azerbaijan approves ban on asbestos circulation

    Domestic policy
    18:58

    White House shares photo of Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan shaking hands at Board of Peace

    Other
    18:39

    Quiet rooms to be opened at WUF13 in Baku for participants with sensory needs

    Infrastructure
    18:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijan sends new batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

    Other
    All News Feed