SOFAZ increases deposit in Japanese bank sevenfold

Stay up to date with the top news!

In 2025, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) placed a short-term deposit worth 357.823 million manats in the UAE-based First Abu Dhabi Bank.

According to the Fund, cited by Report, this was 5.1% more than in 2024.

Last year, the amount of short-term deposits SOFAZ held with Japan"s Mizuho Bank increased 7.15-fold to 14.857 million manats.

As of January 1 this year, SOFAZ's term deposits totalled 13.731 million manats, up 17.5% from January 1, 2025.