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    SOFAZ increases deposit in Japanese bank sevenfold

    Finance
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 18:04
    SOFAZ increases deposit in Japanese bank sevenfold

    In 2025, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) placed a short-term deposit worth 357.823 million manats in the UAE-based First Abu Dhabi Bank.

    According to the Fund, cited by Report, this was 5.1% more than in 2024.

    Last year, the amount of short-term deposits SOFAZ held with Japan"s Mizuho Bank increased 7.15-fold to 14.857 million manats.

    As of January 1 this year, SOFAZ's term deposits totalled 13.731 million manats, up 17.5% from January 1, 2025.

    SOFAZ Financial sector
    ARDNF Yaponiya bankına qısamüddətli depozit qoyuluşunu 7 dəfədən çox artırıb
    ГНФАР увеличил депозит в японском банке в 7 раз
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