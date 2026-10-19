Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation visits Ata-Beyit memorial in Bishkek

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An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova visited the Ata-Beyit National Historical Memorial Complex and the Chingiz Aitmatov House Museum in Bishkek on October 19.

According to Report, citing the Milli Majlis, Gafarova laid a wreath at the monument.

The guests were informed that the Ata-Beyit National Historical Memorial Complex was built and opened in 2000 to restore and preserve the historical memory of the stages in the development of Kyrgyz statehood.

At the suggestion of prominent Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov, the memorial was named Ata-Beyit, meaning "Grave of our Fathers."

The complex consists of three parts - a memorial dome, gravestones and a memorial wall.

The Azerbaijani delegation also visited the Chingiz Aitmatov House Museum in Bishkek.

The guests were told that the museum is located in the house where the writer lived during the final years of his life from 1986 and was opened in 2014.

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis also met with Eldar Aitmatov, Chingiz Aitmatov's younger son and President of the Chingiz Aitmatov Foundation.

Eldar Aitmatov told the guests that efforts had been made to preserve, down to the smallest detail, the atmosphere and conditions that existed in the house during the writer's lifetime.

The house museum preserves the writer's personal belongings, manuscripts and numerous awards. His study, bedroom and library are located on the second floor.

The Chingiz Aitmatov International Foundation, which carries out cultural and educational activities, is also based there.

The foundation was established by the writer himself in 2000 and is now managed by his children.