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    Azerbaijan finishes karate world championship in top 10

    Individual sports
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 18:01
    Azerbaijan finishes karate world championship in top 10

    Azerbaijan's karate team finished among the top 10 in the medal standings at the World Championship held in Bielsko-Biala, Poland.

    According to Report, citing the Azerbaijan Karate Federation, the Azerbaijani team won a total of five medals - one gold, one silver and three bronze - to place 10th among 114 participating countries.

    Shamo Kamilov (U16, +70 kg) won the gold medal.

    Vusal Ganbarov (U18, 55 kg) claimed silver, while Rasul Ganbarli (U16, 52 kg), Nurlan Alimuradov (U16, 70 kg) and Rashid Suleymanov (U21, 75 kg) won bronze medals.

    Azerbaijan finishes karate world championship in top 10
    Azerbaijan finishes karate world championship in top 10
    Azerbaijan finishes karate world championship in top 10
    Azerbaijan finishes karate world championship in top 10
    Azerbaijan finishes karate world championship in top 10
    Azerbaijan finishes karate world championship in top 10
    Azerbaijan finishes karate world championship in top 10

    Azerbaijan Karate Federation Azerbaijani athletes
    Photo
    Azərbaycanın karate komandası dünya çempionatını medal sıralamasında ilk "10-luq"da başa vurub
    Photo
    Сборная Азербайджана по каратэ вошла в топ-10 медального зачета чемпионата мира
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