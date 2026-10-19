Azerbaijan finishes karate world championship in top 10
Individual sports
- 19 October, 2026
- 18:01
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Azerbaijan's karate team finished among the top 10 in the medal standings at the World Championship held in Bielsko-Biala, Poland.
According to Report, citing the Azerbaijan Karate Federation, the Azerbaijani team won a total of five medals - one gold, one silver and three bronze - to place 10th among 114 participating countries.
Shamo Kamilov (U16, +70 kg) won the gold medal.
Vusal Ganbarov (U18, 55 kg) claimed silver, while Rasul Ganbarli (U16, 52 kg), Nurlan Alimuradov (U16, 70 kg) and Rashid Suleymanov (U21, 75 kg) won bronze medals.
Photo
Photo
Latest News
18:48
Photo
NATO, Azerbaijan expand military cooperationMilitary
18:32
Azerbaijan-Georgia trade rises 14.2% in January-SeptemberBusiness
18:16
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva arrives in TurkmenistanForeign policy
18:16
Photo
Azerbaijan clears over 308,000 hectares of mines, unexploded ordnanceDomestic policy
18:12
Photo
Jeyhun Bayramov meets with outgoing Japanese ambassadorForeign policy
18:08
Photo
Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation visits Ata-Beyit memorial in BishkekForeign policy
18:04
SOFAZ increases deposit in Japanese bank sevenfoldFinance
18:01
Photo
Azerbaijan finishes karate world championship in top 10Individual sports
17:58
SOFAZ's net profit increased 3.4-fold in 2025Finance