President of Azerbaijan approves ban on asbestos circulation
Domestic policy
- 20 February, 2026
- 19:12
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved legislative amendments providing for the removal of asbestos and asbestos-containing materials from civil circulation in Azerbaijan.
According to Report, the head of state signed the relevant amendments to the law On the List of Items the Circulation of Which Is Not Permitted in Civil Turnover (Withdrawn from Civil Circulation).
Under the changes, and in line with international practice, asbestos and asbestos-containing materials have been included in the list of items prohibited from civil circulation.
The law will enter into force on July 1, 2027.
Latest News
19:59
Elnur Mammadov: Sumo World Championships in Baku to strengthen ties with TokyoForeign policy
19:48
Ambassador: Japanese companies involved in energy master plan for liberated territoriesForeign policy
19:37
Katsuya Watanabe: Japan welcomes progress in peace process between Baku and YerevanForeign policy
19:33
Japan's ambassador highlights Azerbaijan as key partner and energy security providerOther
19:17
Japan interested in expanding tourism cooperation with AzerbaijanTourism
19:12
President of Azerbaijan approves ban on asbestos circulationDomestic policy
18:58
White House shares photo of Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan shaking hands at Board of PeaceOther
18:39
Quiet rooms to be opened at WUF13 in Baku for participants with sensory needsInfrastructure
18:26
Photo