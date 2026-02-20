Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    President of Azerbaijan approves ban on asbestos circulation

    Domestic policy
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 19:12
    President of Azerbaijan approves ban on asbestos circulation

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved legislative amendments providing for the removal of asbestos and asbestos-containing materials from civil circulation in Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the head of state signed the relevant amendments to the law On the List of Items the Circulation of Which Is Not Permitted in Civil Turnover (Withdrawn from Civil Circulation).

    Under the changes, and in line with international practice, asbestos and asbestos-containing materials have been included in the list of items prohibited from civil circulation.

    The law will enter into force on July 1, 2027.

    Ilham Aliyev amendments to law
    Asbest və tərkibində asbest olan materialların mülki dövriyyədən çıxarılması ilə bağlı dəyişiklik təsdiqlənib
    Президент Азербайджана утвердил запрет оборота асбеста

    Latest News

    19:59

    Elnur Mammadov: Sumo World Championships in Baku to strengthen ties with Tokyo

    Foreign policy
    19:48

    Ambassador: Japanese companies involved in energy master plan for liberated territories

    Foreign policy
    19:37

    Katsuya Watanabe: Japan welcomes progress in peace process between Baku and Yerevan

    Foreign policy
    19:33

    Japan's ambassador highlights Azerbaijan as key partner and energy security provider

    Other
    19:17

    Japan interested in expanding tourism cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Tourism
    19:12

    President of Azerbaijan approves ban on asbestos circulation

    Domestic policy
    18:58

    White House shares photo of Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan shaking hands at Board of Peace

    Other
    18:39

    Quiet rooms to be opened at WUF13 in Baku for participants with sensory needs

    Infrastructure
    18:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijan sends new batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

    Other
    All News Feed