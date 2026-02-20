President of Azerbaijan approves ban on asbestos circulation

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved legislative amendments providing for the removal of asbestos and asbestos-containing materials from civil circulation in Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the head of state signed the relevant amendments to the law On the List of Items the Circulation of Which Is Not Permitted in Civil Turnover (Withdrawn from Civil Circulation).

Under the changes, and in line with international practice, asbestos and asbestos-containing materials have been included in the list of items prohibited from civil circulation.

The law will enter into force on July 1, 2027.