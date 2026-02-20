White House shares photo of Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan shaking hands at Board of Peace
- 20 February, 2026
- 18:58
The administration of US President Donald Trump shared a post on the White House social media page about the first meeting of the Board of Peace held in Washington the previous day.
According to Report, among the historic photographs published by the White House was also an image of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan shaking hands.
