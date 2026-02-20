Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    White House shares photo of Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan shaking hands at Board of Peace

    Other
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 18:58
    White House shares photo of Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan shaking hands at Board of Peace

    The administration of US President Donald Trump shared a post on the White House social media page about the first meeting of the Board of Peace held in Washington the previous day.

    According to Report, among the historic photographs published by the White House was also an image of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan shaking hands.

    White House Ilham Aliyev Nikol Pashinyan handshake
    Ağ Ev sosial şəbəkələrdə Sülh Şurasının birinci iclasında İlham Əliyevlə Paşinyanın əl sıxışdığı fotonu paylaşıb
    Белый дом поделился фотографией рукопожатия Ильхама Алиева и Пашиняна на Совете мира

    Latest News

    19:59

    Elnur Mammadov: Sumo World Championships in Baku to strengthen ties with Tokyo

    Foreign policy
    19:48

    Ambassador: Japanese companies involved in energy master plan for liberated territories

    Foreign policy
    19:37

    Katsuya Watanabe: Japan welcomes progress in peace process between Baku and Yerevan

    Foreign policy
    19:33

    Japan's ambassador highlights Azerbaijan as key partner and energy security provider

    Other
    19:17

    Japan interested in expanding tourism cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Tourism
    19:12

    President of Azerbaijan approves ban on asbestos circulation

    Domestic policy
    18:58

    White House shares photo of Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan shaking hands at Board of Peace

    Other
    18:39

    Quiet rooms to be opened at WUF13 in Baku for participants with sensory needs

    Infrastructure
    18:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijan sends new batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

    Other
    All News Feed