Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Azerbaijan sends new batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

    Other
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 18:26
    Azerbaijan sends new batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

    Azerbaijan has dispatched another batch of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, consisting of 31 generators of varying capacity and two automatic transfer switch systems.

    According to Report, the shipment was announced on social media by Ukraine"s ambassador, Yuriy Husyev.

    The equipment will be delivered to units of Ukraine"s State Emergency Service, as well as to hospitals and regions affected by Russian attacks, he said.

    Azerbaijan sends new batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine
    Azerbaijan sends new batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine
    Azerbaijan sends new batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine
    Azerbaijan Ukraine humanitarian assistance Yuriy Husyev
    Photo
    Азербайджан отправил Украине очередную партию гумпомощи

    Latest News

    18:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijan sends new batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

    Other
    18:22

    Central Botanical Garden and Dendrological Garden to merge into single entity

    Domestic policy
    18:13

    Azerbaijan to establish Center for Agricultural Research and Development

    AIC
    18:10

    UAE extradites Azerbaijani accused of smuggling jewelry worth $1.7M

    Incident
    18:03

    Volume of oil transported via BTC surpassed 2M tons in Jan.2026

    Energy
    17:54

    Number of registered unemployed in Azerbaijan revealed

    Domestic policy
    17:49

    Two departments of Azerbaijan's State Water Resources Agency converted into JSCs

    Infrastructure
    17:49

    Azerbaijan population reaches 10.26 million

    Domestic policy
    17:47

    Azerbaijani embassy releases statement over protest incident during Ilham Aliyev's US visit

    Incident
    All News Feed