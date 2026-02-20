Azerbaijan sends new batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Other
- 20 February, 2026
- 18:26
Azerbaijan has dispatched another batch of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, consisting of 31 generators of varying capacity and two automatic transfer switch systems.
According to Report, the shipment was announced on social media by Ukraine"s ambassador, Yuriy Husyev.
The equipment will be delivered to units of Ukraine"s State Emergency Service, as well as to hospitals and regions affected by Russian attacks, he said.
