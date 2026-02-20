Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Number of registered unemployed in Azerbaijan revealed

    Domestic policy
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 17:54
    As of February 1, 2026, the number of unemployed persons registered with local offices of the State Employment Agency in Azerbaijan stood at 245,600, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    Some 51.9% of those registered were women. The average monthly unemployment insurance payment amounted to 446.6 manats ($262.71).

    Azerbaijan unemployment State Employment Agency State Statistical Committee
