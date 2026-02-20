Number of registered unemployed in Azerbaijan revealed
- 20 February, 2026
As of February 1, 2026, the number of unemployed persons registered with local offices of the State Employment Agency in Azerbaijan stood at 245,600, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
Some 51.9% of those registered were women. The average monthly unemployment insurance payment amounted to 446.6 manats ($262.71).
