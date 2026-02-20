Azerbaijan population reaches 10.26 million

The population of Azerbaijan increased by 37,462 people, or 0.4 percent, in 2025, reaching 10,262,351 as of January 1, 2026, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

Urban residents account for 54.3 percent of the total population, while 45.7 percent live in rural areas. Men make up 49.8 percent of the population and women 50.2 percent, indicating a nearly balanced gender distribution nationwide.