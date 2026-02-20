Central Botanical Garden and Dendrological Garden to merge into single entity
Domestic policy
- 20 February, 2026
- 18:22
The public legal entities, Central Botanical Garden and Dendrological Garden, both under the authority of the Head of the Executive Power of Baku, will be merged into a single structure.
According to Report, the move is outlined in a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev aimed at improving the operations of several state bodies.
Under the decree, the two public legal entities will be transformed into a limited liability company, Central Botanical and Dendrological Garden, remaining under the supervision of the Head of the Executive Power of Baku.
