Central Botanical Garden and Dendrological Garden to merge into single entity

The public legal entities, Central Botanical Garden and Dendrological Garden, both under the authority of the Head of the Executive Power of Baku, will be merged into a single structure.

According to Report, the move is outlined in a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev aimed at improving the operations of several state bodies.

Under the decree, the two public legal entities will be transformed into a limited liability company, Central Botanical and Dendrological Garden, remaining under the supervision of the Head of the Executive Power of Baku.