UAE extradites Azerbaijani accused of smuggling jewelry worth $1.7M

Azerbaijani citizen Tural Samadzada, who had been listed on Interpol"s international wanted registry, was extradited from the United Arab Emirates, where he had been detained.

Report informs that, according to the Ministry of Justice, Samadzada is accused of attempting to smuggle jewelry from Azerbaijan in an especially large amount - totaling 1,683,298 manats (nearly $1,000,000) - in collusion with several other individuals (Article 206.3.2 of Azerbaijan"s Criminal Code).

The ministry emphasized that the UAE"s decision to extradite Samadzada underscores Azerbaijan"s international standing and the reliable nature of its partnership with the Emirates.

Samadzada was returned to Azerbaijan by officials from the Ministry of Justice and the Penitentiary Service and is currently being held in a pre-trial detention facility.