President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree reorganizing the public legal entities Regional Water-Reclamation Service and United Service for Water Supply of Large Cities, which are under the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan.

According to Report, under the decree, these institutions have been transformed into JSCs Regional Water Reclamation and Water Supply of Large Cities, remaining under the supervision of the agency.

To ensure overall management and oversight of the activities of the companies, a Supervisory Board is established, consisting of five members, including the chairman.