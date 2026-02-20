Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Two departments of Azerbaijan's State Water Resources Agency converted into JSCs

    Infrastructure
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 17:49
    Two departments of Azerbaijan's State Water Resources Agency converted into JSCs

    President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree reorganizing the public legal entities Regional Water-Reclamation Service and United Service for Water Supply of Large Cities, which are under the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, under the decree, these institutions have been transformed into JSCs Regional Water Reclamation and Water Supply of Large Cities, remaining under the supervision of the agency.

    To ensure overall management and oversight of the activities of the companies, a Supervisory Board is established, consisting of five members, including the chairman.

    Ilham Aliyev decree
