    Volume of oil transported via BTC surpassed 2M tons in Jan.2026

    Energy
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 18:03
    In January 2026, over 2.731 million tons of oil were transported through Azerbaijan's main oil pipelines, marking a 14.9% decrease year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During the month, 77.3% of the total volume was transported via the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) export pipeline.

    Consequently, 2.112 million tons of oil were delivered through BTC, which is 8.9% lower than in the same month of 2025. Of this, almost 1.748 million tons, or 82.8% accounted for Azerbaijani oil, while 363,600 tons, or 14.9 percent fell to Turkmen and Kazakh oils.

    In the specified period, the volume of Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC decreased by 9.2%, while the volume of oil from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan fell by 7.4%.

    The BTC pipeline currently carries mainly oil from Azerbaijan from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) block of fields and condensate from the Shah Deniz field. In addition, the pipeline transports other volumes of crude oil and condensate, including oil from Turkmenistan, Russia, and Kazakhstan.

    In the ACG field, the shareholders are: BP (30.37%), SOCAR (31.65%), MOL Group (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), and ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.92%).

