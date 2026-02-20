Azerbaijan joins ILO convention on occupational safety and health
Foreign policy
- 20 February, 2026
- 17:39
Azerbaijan has acceded to the International Labor Organization (ILO) convention on occupational safety and health, according to Report.
President Ilham Aliyev ratified the relevant law, formally approving the move.
Under the legislation, Azerbaijan adopted ILO's Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health Convention (No. 187), which was originally adopted in Geneva on June 15, 2006.
