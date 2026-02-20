Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Azerbaijan joins ILO convention on occupational safety and health

    Foreign policy
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 17:39
    Azerbaijan joins ILO convention on occupational safety and health

    Azerbaijan has acceded to the International Labor Organization (ILO) convention on occupational safety and health, according to Report.

    President Ilham Aliyev ratified the relevant law, formally approving the move.

    Under the legislation, Azerbaijan adopted ILO's Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health Convention (No. 187), which was originally adopted in Geneva on June 15, 2006.

    Azərbaycan BƏT-in əməyin təhlükəsizliyi və gigiyenasına dair beynəlxalq konvensiyasına qoşulub
    Азербайджан присоединился к международной конвенции МОТ по безопасности и гигиене труда

