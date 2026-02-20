Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    As of February 1, 2026, there were 54,536 taxpayers in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, 7.3% more than on February 1 last year, Report informs.

    A total of 94.7% of taxpayers were individuals, 5.3% were legal entities and other organizations. Over the past year, the number of individual entrepreneurs increased by 7.4%, and the number of institutions, enterprises and organizations grew by 5.4%.

    As of the end of January this year, the number of registered commercial entities was 15.1% more than a year ago - 1,791 units.

    Some 86.7% of commercial entities were registered online.

    Naxçıvanda vergi ödəyicilərinin sayı 7 %-dən çox artıb

