As of February 1, 2026, there were 54,536 taxpayers in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, 7.3% more than on February 1 last year, Report informs.

A total of 94.7% of taxpayers were individuals, 5.3% were legal entities and other organizations. Over the past year, the number of individual entrepreneurs increased by 7.4%, and the number of institutions, enterprises and organizations grew by 5.4%.

As of the end of January this year, the number of registered commercial entities was 15.1% more than a year ago - 1,791 units.

Some 86.7% of commercial entities were registered online.