Azerbaijan relocates first group of residents to city and village of Khojavand
Under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan launched the first phase of the relocation process to the city and village of Khojavand on February 20, Report informs.
During this phase, 50 families, comprising 194 individuals, were resettled in Khojavand city, while 20 families, totaling 94 people, were relocated to Khojavand village as part of the ongoing "Great Return" Program.
