SOCAR opens South Caucasus' first fully electric charging station in Tbilisi

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) inaugurated the South Caucasus region's first fully electric charging station in Tbilisi on February 20.

According to Report, the project is regarded as an important step in the region's energy transition.

The new station is designed exclusively for electric vehicles and aims to contribute to the development of environmentally friendly transport in Georgia. The project was implemented in line with SOCAR's ESG priorities and corporate social responsibility strategy.

The station is equipped with four charging units, allowing up to six electric cars to be charged simultaneously. Two of the chargers are 120 kW fast chargers, capable of fully charging four vehicles in about 40 minutes. The other two are 22 kW chargers, intended for use while customers spend time at the on‑site shop and café.

The facility partly operates on solar energy, reflecting SOCAR's ambition to be a regional leader in energy‑efficient and environmentally sustainable solutions. Currently, SOCAR has installed solar panels at six filling stations in Georgia, with plans to expand this infrastructure further.

Forecasts suggest that the number of electric vehicles in Georgia could rise from 17,000 in 2025 to 70,000–80,000 by 2030, indicating a significant increase in demand for charging infrastructure.

SOCAR already provides EV charging services at 15 filling stations across Georgia, and the expansion of this network is ongoing. The fully electric station in Tbilisi is part of SOCAR's broader transformation strategy aimed at building a sustainable and balanced energy future.