Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Azerbaijan Judges Union chief: Judges are key guarantors of public trust in justice

    Domestic policy
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 12:33
    Azerbaijan Judges Union chief: Judges are key guarantors of public trust in justice

    Judges are the main guarantors of society's confidence in justice, Ramiz Rzayev, chief of the Azerbaijan Judges Union, said at the 2nd Forum of the Azerbaijani Judges, according to Report.

    Rzayev noted that the responsibilities of the judiciary today go beyond simply applying the law:

    "Judges are the principal guarantors of society's trust in justice. This trust is strengthened not only through professionalism, objectivity, and adherence to the rule of law, but also through institutional strength, solidarity, and sustainable development," he said.

    Rzayev added that the Azerbaijan Judges Union continues its work precisely to achieve these goals. "One of the union's main responsibilities is to support judges in their professional activities, protect their rights, promote professional development, and foster a healthy and constructive environment for cooperation among judges. Recent initiatives, projects, and international collaborations demonstrate that our activities are proceeding correctly and consistently," he concluded.

    judges Forum of Azerbaijani Judges
    Ramiz Rzayev: Hakimlər cəmiyyətin ədalətə olan inamının əsas təminatçısıdır
    Рамиз Рзаев: Судьи являются главными гарантами веры общества в справедливость

    Latest News

    13:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Latvia hold first consular consultations in Riga

    Foreign policy
    13:45

    Azerbaijan signs agreement with Greek classification society

    Infrastructure
    13:42

    Fitch: CBA to maintain cautious monetary policy

    Finance
    13:41

    Azerbaijan congratulates Slovenia on anniversary of diplomatic relations

    Foreign policy
    13:26

    SOCAR opens South Caucasus' first fully electric charging station in Tbilisi

    Energy
    13:22

    IMF expects investment growth in Azerbaijan's economy

    Finance
    13:15

    Azerbaijan takes concrete steps to apply AI in judiciary

    Domestic policy
    12:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and ADB mull expanding cooperation

    Business
    12:42

    Supreme Court official: Digitalization speeds up commercial case proceedings

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed