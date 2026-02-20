Azerbaijan Judges Union chief: Judges are key guarantors of public trust in justice

Judges are the main guarantors of society's confidence in justice, Ramiz Rzayev, chief of the Azerbaijan Judges Union, said at the 2nd Forum of the Azerbaijani Judges, according to Report.

Rzayev noted that the responsibilities of the judiciary today go beyond simply applying the law:

"Judges are the principal guarantors of society's trust in justice. This trust is strengthened not only through professionalism, objectivity, and adherence to the rule of law, but also through institutional strength, solidarity, and sustainable development," he said.

Rzayev added that the Azerbaijan Judges Union continues its work precisely to achieve these goals. "One of the union's main responsibilities is to support judges in their professional activities, protect their rights, promote professional development, and foster a healthy and constructive environment for cooperation among judges. Recent initiatives, projects, and international collaborations demonstrate that our activities are proceeding correctly and consistently," he concluded.