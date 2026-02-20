US President extends sanctions against Venezuela for another year

US President Donald Trump has extended sanctions against Venezuela, first imposed in 2015, for another year, as was reflected in a document published on the Federal Register website, Report informs.

These restrictions against Venezuela were imposed under an executive order signed by former US President Barack Obama in March 2015 in response to human rights violations.

In the following years, these sanctions were expanded, tightened, and further extended.

It was noted that the reason for the adoption of the aforementioned restrictive measures is the situation in Venezuela. Because it poses a threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States. "Therefore, I am extending the state of emergency declared by Executive Order No. 13692," the American leader noted.

The extension of the sanctions will be officially announced on February 20.

US authorities have exempted from sanctions several operations related to Venezuela's oil and gas sector over the past few weeks.