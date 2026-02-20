Supreme Court official: Digitalization speeds up commercial case proceedings

The digitalization of the judicial process has increased the number of commercial dispute filings and accelerated case review, Kamala Abiyeva, Chairwoman of the Commercial Collegium of Azerbaijan's Supreme Court, said at the 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Judges, Report informs.

Abıyeva noted that faster handling of commercial cases is especially important for entrepreneurs:

"Changes in the relevant legislation and digitalization of commercial proceedings have sped up processes. Business entities can now easily file cases with the courts. Evidence documents have also been modernized. Previously, all evidence had to be submitted in paper form. After electronic implementation, evidence submitted through e-cabinets is accepted, with paper documents requested only in exceptional cases. Digitalized evidence is now used in commercial disputes, and costs and resources have been optimized," she said.

Abiyeva added that the use of artificial intelligence in the electronic court system will further expand its capabilities:

"As digitalization progresses, we need to reduce paper use. If we completely abandon paper, some issues may arise, so the transition must be managed carefully."