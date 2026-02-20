Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Tokayev proposes peace award in Trump's name

    Region
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 11:44
    Tokayev proposes peace award in Trump's name

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has proposed establishing a special award in the name of US President Donald Trump to recognize his achievements in strengthening peace, Report informs.

    Tokayev made the proposal while addressing the first session of the Board of Peace in Washington, DC, where he highlighted Trump's role in peacebuilding efforts.

    "I would like to propose the establishment of a special Board of Peace award named after President Trump in recognition of his efforts and achievements in peacebuilding," Tokayev said, expressing confidence that under Trump's leadership, the Board of Peace would successfully fulfill its important and noble mission.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Donald Trump award Board of Peace
    Tokayev Tramp adına mükafat təsis etməyi təklif edib
    Токаев предложил учредить премию имени Трампа за успехи в достижении мира

    Latest News

    12:29

    North Korea showcases 600 mm multiple rocket launchers

    Other countries
    12:24

    US President extends sanctions against Venezuela for another year

    Other countries
    12:24

    IMF sees Azerbaijan's public debt at 20.7% of GDP in 2026

    Finance
    12:15

    Trump extends sanctions against Russia over war in Ukraine for another year

    Other countries
    12:06

    Azerbaijan National NGO Forum sends open letter to Swiss Ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:44

    Tokayev proposes peace award in Trump's name

    Region
    11:40

    Türkiye to send 20,000 housing containers to Gaza

    Other countries
    11:30

    President Ilham Aliyev concluded visit to the United States

    Foreign policy
    11:17

    IMF: Azerbaijan banks remain profitable despite slower lending

    Finance
    All News Feed