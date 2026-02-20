President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has proposed establishing a special award in the name of US President Donald Trump to recognize his achievements in strengthening peace, Report informs.

Tokayev made the proposal while addressing the first session of the Board of Peace in Washington, DC, where he highlighted Trump's role in peacebuilding efforts.

"I would like to propose the establishment of a special Board of Peace award named after President Trump in recognition of his efforts and achievements in peacebuilding," Tokayev said, expressing confidence that under Trump's leadership, the Board of Peace would successfully fulfill its important and noble mission.