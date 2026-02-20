Tokayev proposes peace award in Trump's name
Region
- 20 February, 2026
- 11:44
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has proposed establishing a special award in the name of US President Donald Trump to recognize his achievements in strengthening peace, Report informs.
Tokayev made the proposal while addressing the first session of the Board of Peace in Washington, DC, where he highlighted Trump's role in peacebuilding efforts.
"I would like to propose the establishment of a special Board of Peace award named after President Trump in recognition of his efforts and achievements in peacebuilding," Tokayev said, expressing confidence that under Trump's leadership, the Board of Peace would successfully fulfill its important and noble mission.
Latest News
12:29
North Korea showcases 600 mm multiple rocket launchersOther countries
12:24
US President extends sanctions against Venezuela for another yearOther countries
12:24
IMF sees Azerbaijan's public debt at 20.7% of GDP in 2026Finance
12:15
Trump extends sanctions against Russia over war in Ukraine for another yearOther countries
12:06
Azerbaijan National NGO Forum sends open letter to Swiss Ambassador to AzerbaijanForeign policy
11:44
Tokayev proposes peace award in Trump's nameRegion
11:40
Türkiye to send 20,000 housing containers to GazaOther countries
11:30
President Ilham Aliyev concluded visit to the United StatesForeign policy
11:17