Baku hosts Second Forum of Azerbaijani Judges
Domestic policy
- 20 February, 2026
- 10:55
The Second Forum of Azerbaijani Judges is being held in Baku.
According to Report, the event is attended by nearly 600 judges as well as members of the Judicial-Legal Council of Azerbaijan. The purpose of the forum is to inform the legal community and the public about the ongoing judicial and legal reforms in Azerbaijan.
Within the framework of the forum, discussions will focus on reforms carried out in the judicial-legal system, the main tasks ahead, and modern challenges in the field of justice.
