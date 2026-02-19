Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    IMF recommends that Azerbaijan closely monitor inflation risks

    Finance
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 20:21
    IMF recommends that Azerbaijan closely monitor inflation risks

    By the end of 2026, according to IMF forecasts, annual inflation in Azerbaijan is expected to decline to 5% from 5.2% which was at the end of 2025, and by the end of 2027 - to 4%, provided external inflationary pressures ease and budgetary consolidation continues.

    According to Report, this was stated by Anna Bordon, Head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission to Azerbaijan, following a visit to Baku from February 4 to 17, 2026.

    The IMF expects annual inflation to remain at 4% through 2032.

    Meanwhile, medium-term inflation, according to IMF forecasts, is expected to be 5.2% in 2026 compared to 5.6% in 2025, 4.5% in 2027, and around 4% in subsequent years up to 2032.

    "Driven mainly by external factors, inflation temporarily exceeded the upper bound of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan"s (CBA) target range, after which it returned within the range in the second half of 2025. Although inflation is projected to decline, careful monitoring of inflationary risks and responses to unexpected changes in inflation will be important, given heightened external uncertainty and the still-developing transmission mechanism of monetary policy," noted the IMF mission chief.

    Interbank market rates, she said, remain close to the policy rate, reflecting successful management of excess liquidity by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

    "Significant improvement in transmission to the broader economy will require further development of the risk-free yield curve and continued progress in addressing long-standing structural issues, such as dollarization, high operating costs, and low competition in the banking sector," she added.

    IMF inflation economy of Azerbaijan
    IMF Azərbaycana inflyasiya risklərinin monitorinqini tövsiyə edir
    МВФ рекомендует Азербайджану тщательный мониторинг инфляционных рисков

    Latest News

    21:06

    Donald Trump signs final resolution of inaugural Board of Peace meeting

    Foreign policy
    21:00

    Türkiye expresses readiness to deploy troops to Gaza within stabilization forces

    Foreign policy
    20:46

    Trump: Several countries expressed readiness to send troops to Gaza

    Other countries
    20:40

    Turkish FM: Erdogan is committed to resolving Gaza conflict

    Foreign policy
    20:21

    IMF recommends that Azerbaijan closely monitor inflation risks

    Finance
    19:56
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev attends inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    19:51

    JD Vance thanks Azerbaijan and Armenia for their peace efforts

    Foreign policy
    19:46

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan shaking hands carries deep meaning

    Foreign policy
    19:37

    Donald Trump declares that peace has been established in Middle East

    Other countries
    All News Feed