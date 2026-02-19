Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Foreign policy
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 20:40
    Turkish FM: Erdogan is committed to resolving Gaza conflict

    Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye, is committed to resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

    According to Report, this was stated by Türkiye"s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, during his speech at the first meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, D.C..

    The Turkish foreign minister noted that the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains tense:

    "Therefore, our joint efforts are important. Türkiye has provided significant humanitarian assistance. We are also ready to offer support regarding other measures."

    Türkiyə XİN başçısı: Ərdoğan Qəzzada münaqişənin həllinə sadiqdir
    Глава МИД Турции: Эрдоган привержен урегулированию конфликта в Газе

