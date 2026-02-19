Turkish FM: Erdogan is committed to resolving Gaza conflict
Foreign policy
19 February, 2026
- 20:40
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye, is committed to resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip.
According to Report, this was stated by Türkiye"s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, during his speech at the first meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, D.C..
The Turkish foreign minister noted that the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains tense:
"Therefore, our joint efforts are important. Türkiye has provided significant humanitarian assistance. We are also ready to offer support regarding other measures."
