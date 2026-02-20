President Ilham Aliyev shared post on social media accounts regarding the inaugural meeting of Board of Peace
Foreign policy
- 20 February, 2026
- 00:35
A post has been shared on the social media accounts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev regarding the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace held in Washington.
Report presents the post.
Amerika Birləşmiş Ştatlarının paytaxtı Vaşinqton şəhərində Sülh Şurasının ilk iclası pic.twitter.com/jZCzUE024W— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) February 19, 2026
