President Ilham Aliyev attends inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington
Foreign policy
- 19 February, 2026
- 18:14
The inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace has commenced in Washington, Report informs.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event at the invitation of President of the United States Donald Trump.
Latest News
19:37
Donald Trump declares that peace has been established in Middle EastOther countries
19:32
Trump: Azerbaijan and several other countries invested $7 billion in Board of PeaceForeign policy
19:27
Donald Trump: Good negotiations underway with IranRegion
19:19
Photo
Ilham Aliyev meets with leaders and officials from various countries in WashingtonForeign policy
19:13
Donald Trump: Some people try to be tricky, but it doesn't work with meForeign policy
19:08
Trump emphasizes importance of personal relations in international politicsOther
18:59
President of Azerbaijan meets with Nikol Pashinyan in WashingtonForeign policy
18:53
Trump speaks about settlement of conflict between Azerbaijan and ArmeniaOther
18:47