    President Ilham Aliyev attends inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington

    Foreign policy
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 18:14
    The inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace has commenced in Washington, Report informs.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event at the invitation of President of the United States Donald Trump.

    Board of Peace Ilham Aliyev
    Vaşinqtonda Sülh Şurasının ilk iclası keçirilir, Prezident İlham Əliyev iclasda iştirak edir - YENİLƏNİB
    Президент Ильхам Алиев принимает участие в первом заседании Совета мира в Вашингтоне - ОБНОВЛЕНО

