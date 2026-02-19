Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Türkiye expresses readiness to deploy troops to Gaza within stabilization forces

    Foreign policy
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 21:00
    Türkiye expresses readiness to deploy troops to Gaza within stabilization forces

    Türkiye is ready to deploy its servicemen to Gaza as part of international stabilization forces.

    According to Report, this was stated by Türkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, during his speech at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, D.C..

    According to Fidan, after two years the conflict was brought to an end thanks to the personal initiative of US President Donald Trump and the efforts of Türkiye:

    "However, the humanitarian situation remains a delicate issue. Therefore, our joint efforts are important. We are ready to support the restoration of healthcare and education, assist in training Gaza's police, and deploy our personnel as part of international stabilization forces. We support your efforts to ensure justice and guarantees of peace."

    Hakan Fidan Turkiye
    Hakan Fidan: Türkiyə Qəzzaya beynəlxalq sabitləşmə qüvvələrinə öz heyətini göndərməyə hazırdır
    Турция выразила готовность направить военных в Газу в рамках стабилизационных сил

    Latest News

    21:06

    Donald Trump signs final resolution of inaugural Board of Peace meeting

    Foreign policy
    21:00

    Türkiye expresses readiness to deploy troops to Gaza within stabilization forces

    Foreign policy
    20:46

    Trump: Several countries expressed readiness to send troops to Gaza

    Other countries
    20:40

    Turkish FM: Erdogan is committed to resolving Gaza conflict

    Foreign policy
    20:21

    IMF recommends that Azerbaijan closely monitor inflation risks

    Finance
    19:56
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev attends inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    19:51

    JD Vance thanks Azerbaijan and Armenia for their peace efforts

    Foreign policy
    19:46

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan shaking hands carries deep meaning

    Foreign policy
    19:37

    Donald Trump declares that peace has been established in Middle East

    Other countries
    All News Feed