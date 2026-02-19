Türkiye expresses readiness to deploy troops to Gaza within stabilization forces

Türkiye is ready to deploy its servicemen to Gaza as part of international stabilization forces.

According to Report, this was stated by Türkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, during his speech at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, D.C..

According to Fidan, after two years the conflict was brought to an end thanks to the personal initiative of US President Donald Trump and the efforts of Türkiye:

"However, the humanitarian situation remains a delicate issue. Therefore, our joint efforts are important. We are ready to support the restoration of healthcare and education, assist in training Gaza's police, and deploy our personnel as part of international stabilization forces. We support your efforts to ensure justice and guarantees of peace."