    Trump: Several countries expressed readiness to send troops to Gaza

    • 19 February, 2026
    • 20:46
    Trump: Several countries expressed readiness to send troops to Gaza

    Indonesia, Morocco, Albania and Kazakhstan have expressed readiness to send troops to the Gaza Strip as part of stabilization forces.

    According to Report, this was stated by US President Donald Trump at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, D.C..

    "The countries represented here today are not just contributing money. Some are also pledging to provide personnel to help maintain the ceasefire and ensure a very durable peace," he noted.

    In his speech, Trump thanked Indonesia and Morocco for their willingness to provide comprehensive assistance in establishing peace and stability in the Palestinian enclave.

    "We must have a lasting peace. Indonesia, in particular - thank you very much. It is a great country. Thank you very much.

    Morocco - thank you very much. Excellent. What you are doing is great. Albania, Kazakhstan - they are all allocating troops and police to stabilize Gaza. Egypt and Jordan are also providing very, very substantial assistance, with troops, training and support for very reliable Palestinian police forces. We believe we are getting very good people into these police forces," Trump concluded.

