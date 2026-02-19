Azerbaijan, as a founding member state, supports the goals and objectives of the Board of Peace.

As Report informs, this was stated by the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, in a post on X.

"In the future, Azerbaijan may consider participating in investment projects in Gaza through the Board of Peace.

However, I would like to clarify one point. Azerbaijan doesn't envisage to participate in the USD 7 billion financial initiative related to Gaza that was announced during today's meeting of the Board of Peace," Hikmat Hajiyev said.