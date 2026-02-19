Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan's participation in Board of Peace financial project on Gaza not envisaged
Foreign policy
- 19 February, 2026
- 23:01
Azerbaijan, as a founding member state, supports the goals and objectives of the Board of Peace.
As Report informs, this was stated by the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, in a post on X.
"In the future, Azerbaijan may consider participating in investment projects in Gaza through the Board of Peace.
However, I would like to clarify one point. Azerbaijan doesn't envisage to participate in the USD 7 billion financial initiative related to Gaza that was announced during today's meeting of the Board of Peace," Hikmat Hajiyev said.
Latest News
00:12
Provocative actions against Azerbaijan's leadership prevented in Washington.Foreign policy
23:01
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan's participation in Board of Peace financial project on Gaza not envisagedForeign policy
21:06
Donald Trump signs final resolution of inaugural Board of Peace meetingForeign policy
21:00
Türkiye expresses readiness to deploy troops to Gaza within stabilization forcesForeign policy
20:46
Trump: Several countries expressed readiness to send troops to GazaOther countries
20:40
Turkish FM: Erdogan is committed to resolving Gaza conflictForeign policy
20:21
IMF recommends that Azerbaijan closely monitor inflation risksFinance
19:56
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev attends inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington - UPDATEDForeign policy
19:51