JD Vance thanks Azerbaijan and Armenia for their peace efforts

JD Vance, Vice President of the United States, thanked Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, and Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia, for their efforts in achieving peace in the South Caucasus.

According to Report, Trump made the remarks at the first meeting of the Peace Council.

"What you have done is incredible. To all the leaders gathered here today who are investing in the future and in peace - we are grateful to you for your partnership. I especially want to mention the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia, whom I met just last week. Thank you for making this possible and for showing what true leadership can achieve. … Thank you both for your efforts - it demonstrated great leadership," Vance said.

According to Vance, when investment in people and prosperity replaces military action, it becomes possible to create truly great things.