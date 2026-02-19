Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    JD Vance thanks Azerbaijan and Armenia for their peace efforts

    Foreign policy
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 19:51
    JD Vance thanks Azerbaijan and Armenia for their peace efforts

    JD Vance, Vice President of the United States, thanked Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, and Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia, for their efforts in achieving peace in the South Caucasus.

    According to Report, Trump made the remarks at the first meeting of the Peace Council.

    "What you have done is incredible. To all the leaders gathered here today who are investing in the future and in peace - we are grateful to you for your partnership. I especially want to mention the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia, whom I met just last week. Thank you for making this possible and for showing what true leadership can achieve. … Thank you both for your efforts - it demonstrated great leadership," Vance said.

    According to Vance, when investment in people and prosperity replaces military action, it becomes possible to create truly great things.

    JD Vance Ilham Aliyev Nikol Pashinyan
    Vens sülh prosesindəki səylərinə görə Azərbaycan və Ermənistana təşəkkür edib
    Вэнс поблагодарил Азербайджан и Армению за усилия в мирном процессе

    Latest News

    21:06

    Donald Trump signs final resolution of inaugural Board of Peace meeting

    Foreign policy
    21:00

    Türkiye expresses readiness to deploy troops to Gaza within stabilization forces

    Foreign policy
    20:46

    Trump: Several countries expressed readiness to send troops to Gaza

    Other countries
    20:40

    Turkish FM: Erdogan is committed to resolving Gaza conflict

    Foreign policy
    20:21

    IMF recommends that Azerbaijan closely monitor inflation risks

    Finance
    19:56
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev attends inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    19:51

    JD Vance thanks Azerbaijan and Armenia for their peace efforts

    Foreign policy
    19:46

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan shaking hands carries deep meaning

    Foreign policy
    19:37

    Donald Trump declares that peace has been established in Middle East

    Other countries
    All News Feed