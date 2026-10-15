Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    President of Turkmenistan praises Azerbaijan's CICA chairmanship

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 13:31
    President of Turkmenistan praises Azerbaijan's CICA chairmanship

    Turkmenistan highly values the results of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, according to Report.

    "We highly appreciate the results of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia," he said.

    According to Berdimuhamedov, during its CICA chairmanship, Azerbaijan demonstrated determination and consistency in implementing measures to promote interaction and strengthen confidence, while actively contributing to the expansion of international cooperation.

    The President of Turkmenistan noted that his country views CICA as an important international platform designed to promote peace, security, mutual confidence and sustainable development in Asia. He also expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the high level of organization of the summit, the hospitality and the creation of favorable conditions for constructive work.

    Serdar Berdimuhamedov Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Türkmənistan Prezidenti Azərbaycanın AQEM-ə sədrliyinin nəticələrini yüksək qiymətləndirib
    Президент Туркменистана высоко оценил председательство Азербайджана в СВМДА
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