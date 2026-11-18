The issue of energy supply is one of the key areas of Germany's cooperation with Azerbaijan, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Report informs.

"Azerbaijan is an indispensable pillar of our energy economy, and we are grateful for the successful and reliable cooperation in this sphere. I believe that now we need to concretely expand this cooperation. We discussed this issue here," Wadephul said.

He added that the establishment of an economic council is of key importance and must be formed as soon as possible: "I will ask my colleague Katherina Reiche (Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany – ed.) to actively establish cooperation with her counterpart in Azerbaijan."