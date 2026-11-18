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The expansion of cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel has been discussed.

According to Report, Culture Minister Adil Karimli met with Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan-Israel relations are based on the principles of mutual respect, trust, and strategic partnership.

Adil Karimli emphasized that cultural ties between the two countries continue to expand year by year.

"The Azerbaijan Cultural Center operating in Israel and mutual participation in artistic projects make an important contribution to the development of this cooperation," he said.

For his part, Ronen Krausz expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations across various fields.

During the meeting, the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan-Israel cultural cooperation were reviewed, and views were exchanged on expanding ties across different cultural sectors and implementing joint projects.