The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Germany have discussed the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said while commenting on his bilateral meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Report informs.

Bayramov noted that the discussions also covered the restoration of Azerbaijan"s territorial integrity, the post-war period, the Washington meeting, the return of people to the liberated territories, and the threat posed by landmines.

"At the same time, the risk factors associated with the ongoing conflicts both in the Middle East and in Eastern Europe were among the topics of our discussion. We once again emphasized the importance of joining efforts to resolve conflicts through diplomatic means," the minister said.