Azerbaijan remains the Caucasus and Central Asia (CCA) region's financially strongest sovereign, supported by large and growing fiscal and monetary reserve assets, low public debt and a robust external balance sheet, reads an analytical review by the Dutch financial group ING, Report informs.

"Higher hydrocarbon prices have strengthened the near-term fiscal and external outlook and supported confidence in the non-oil economy. However, the strength of the sovereign balance sheet contrasts with a much less impressive underlying growth story; declining oil production, limited diversification and subdued private investment continue to cap potential growth at around 2-3%. Inflation remains manageable for now, but imported price pressures warrant caution. We therefore remain constructive on sovereign resilience and AZN stability, while seeing the ability to convert hydrocarbon wealth into a deeper pool of private investment and investable non-oil assets as the main medium-term challenge," the ING noted.

Azerbaijan's GDP growth is currently into the second year of below-average growth, dragged down by an underperforming fuel sector at the beginning of the year, reflecting both structural and temporary factors. At the same time, higher hydrocarbon prices support financial inflows, which pass through to the wider economy, supporting confidence in the non-fuel sectors.

Retail trade and non-fuel industry output have been accelerating throughout 2026 amid faster lending activity. While the consolidated budget remains in surplus thanks to fuel revenues, the stable non-oil deficit supports domestic demand. Following the extended fuel-led slowdown of economic activity in 2025-26, we expect growth to recover in the medium term. However, the potential growth rate appears capped at 2-3% unless economic diversification accelerates.

Household spending relies increasingly on retail credit, as positive real income growth is insufficient to cover consumption. On the corporate side, the fuel sector still weighs on industrial growth, but the recent rise in corporate lending suggests investment appetite elsewhere may recover.

"Azerbaijan's fiscal stance remains robust, though not growth restrictive. On the revenue side, fuel receipts are broadly stable, as lower export volumes are being offset by higher prices. Non-fuel revenues are also largely stable. On the expenditure side, higher social and defence spending, alongside persistently high investment outlays, continue to underpin spending pressures. The war in neighbouring Iran creates upside risks to defence and security spending.

As a result, the consolidated budget remains in a comfortable surplus of around 2% of GDP thanks to fuel revenues, while non-fuel budget is in stable c.10% GDP deficit. Azerbaijan's fuel fundamentals remain solid, with annualised revenues per US$1/bbl of oil price at US$150-200 million. This has helped keep the fiscal breakeven oil price stable at around US$59/bbl last year, even as spending has increased. Even assuming some increase in the fiscal breakeven in the coming years due to continued spending growth, ING's house view on oil prices suggests that Azerbaijan will remain in fiscal surplus on a three-year horizon.

For investors, the bigger issue is asset creation. Strong public finances limit sovereign issuance, leaving the investment story dependent on new non-oil projects and private-sector borrowers," the ING added.

Inflation risks have recently shifted somewhat to the upside, as food prices and higher global transport and commodity costs have renewed pressure on Azerbaijan's producer price index. However, the exchange-rate peg remains a strong nominal anchor, limiting pass-through to consumer prices. With CPI still within the 4±2% target range, we expect the refinancing rate to remain on hold over the medium term.

However, further imported inflation linked to developments in the Middle East is the main upside risk, given Azerbaijan's trade exposure to the eurozone and other economies sensitive to global cost input pressures. For now, further policy adjustment appears unnecessary unless price pressures become materially more persistent and tip the CPI sustainably above 6%.

"As on the fiscal side, higher oil prices have materially improved the external outlook, reversing much of the deterioration seen in 2025. As each US$10/bbl of oil price adds annual exports of around 4% of GDP, in 2026F the current account surplus may reach 12% of GDP. In the meantime, sovereign assets equivalent to 115% of GDP keep growing and continue to provide substantial protection against potential external shocks. These buffers remain the main support for the AZN peg and broader macro stability. Over the longer term, however, declining hydrocarbon production and limited export diversification are likely to gradually erode the external surplus. Azerbaijan remains one of the region's strongest external stories, although commodity dependence continues to shape its medium-term outlook," the ING wrote.

The fundamental picture is generally positive for Azerbaijan, with ratings now comfortably in the IG space and Moody's holding a positive outlook. At the same time, the country stands to be a significant beneficiary from the current energy price spike, given its high sensitivity to oil prices in terms of fiscal and external accounts. The ongoing peace process with Armenia seems more likely to act as a positive catalyst at this stage, given the progress in recent years.