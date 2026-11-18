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Azerbaijan is interested in increasing the number of direct flights with Germany, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a briefing in Baku with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, Report informs.

The minister recalled that gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Germany began in 2026, bringing the total number of countries receiving Azerbaijani gas exports to 16.

Bayramov also said that he had discussed the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor project, also known as the Black Sea subsea power cable, with the German foreign minister.

"Germany considers this project beneficial and advantageous. Germany is also interested in the development of the Middle Corridor," he said.

The minister added that the two sides had exchanged views on the organization of regular flights between the two countries.

"We expressed our interest to my counterpart in increasing the number of these flights. More than 24,000 tourists arrived in Azerbaijan from Germany last year, and in the first 10 months of this year that figure has already exceeded 25,000," Bayramov noted.