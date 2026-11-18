The South Caucasus represents a region of opportunity for Europe in which Azerbaijan plays a leading role, and Germany intends to expand economic, educational, and cultural cooperation with Baku, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Report informs.

"During the talks, we were once again convinced that the entire South Caucasus is a region of opportunity for us Europeans, a region we count on. It is good that Azerbaijan plays a leading role here, and that is precisely why it is important," he noted.

According to Wadephul, the parties must now move on to concrete steps to expand cooperation. He attached particular importance to the establishment of the Economic Council agreed upon by Azerbaijan and Germany. The minister stressed that this body must be formed as soon as possible.

He also announced his intention to ask German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche to step up interaction with her Azerbaijani counterpart.

The German foreign minister noted the prospects for cooperation in the field of education, particularly between universities of the two countries. According to him, Germany intends to reach out to its federal states to involve primarily technical universities in this cooperation.

In addition, Wadephul stated the Goethe-Institut's interest in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan. He noted the interest of the country's residents in learning the German language and expressed hope that the necessary opportunities will be found to implement this initiative.

"Given our successful experience in other countries, I would like to propose such cooperation once again," the minister added.