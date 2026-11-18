Azerbaijan and Germany will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations in 2027, which are built on the principles of friendship, mutual respect, international law, and consideration of both countries' interests, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint briefing in Baku with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Report informs.

According to Bayramov, all aspects of the bilateral agenda were discussed during today's talks with his German counterpart in narrow and expanded formats.

"Our relations have always been based on friendship, mutual respect, international law, and the interests of both countries. Currently, contacts between the two countries continue at the highest and high levels," the minister noted.

Bayramov also expressed satisfaction with the ongoing contacts with his German counterpart - both by phone and on international platforms. According to him, the parties discuss not only bilateral relations, but also Azerbaijan's interaction with the European Union, the regional situation, and the international agenda.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister emphasized the importance of interparliamentary ties. He noted that the German delegation includes parliamentarians from the friendship group with Azerbaijan, who are holding talks with their Azerbaijani counterparts.

According to the minister, 280 German companies are registered in Azerbaijan, of which 210 are actively operating. In 2025, trade turnover between the countries amounted to $1.4 billion, and in nine months of 2026, it reached approximately $1 billion.

In addition, the volume of German investments in Azerbaijan has reached $950 million, while Azerbaijani investments in Germany total $670 million. The majority of these investments have been made in the non-oil sector.