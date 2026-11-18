Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Indonesia's Flores
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- 18 November, 2026
- 11:14
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An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck Indonesia's Flores on Wednesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said, Report informs via Reuters.
The quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), the agency said.
No information has been provided regarding potential damage or casualties.
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