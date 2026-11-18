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An earthquake ​of magnitude ‌5.9 struck ​Indonesia's ​Flores on Wednesday, ⁠the ​German ​Research Centre for Geosciences ​ (GFZ) said, Report informs via Reuters.

The ​quake struck at ‌a ⁠depth of 10 ​km (6 ​miles), ⁠the agency ​said.

No information has been provided regarding potential damage or casualties.