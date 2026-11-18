Azerbaijan's agriculture is entering a period of serious changes and transformation, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Zaur Aliyev said at the Vocational Education Forum 2026 in Baku, Report informs.

He noted that the State Program on the Development of Production and Processing of Agricultural, Fishery, and Aquaculture Products for 2026–2030, approved by President Ilham Aliyev on May 25 of this year, is the legal document laying the foundation for these transformations.

The deputy minister also noted that roughly one-third, or 35%, of Azerbaijan's employed population works in agriculture: "This shows how large this sector is in terms of staffing and workforce needs."