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    Uzbek president: Commitments within CICA should be clearly defined

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 12:58
    Uzbek president: Commitments within CICA should be clearly defined

    Activities and commitments within the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) should be clearly defined, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, Report informs.

    The Uzbek leader stressed the need to create a trust infrastructure in Asia and cited the strengthening of cooperation on climate change within the CICA framework as an example.

    He underscored that countries today face new challenges: "These are related to climate and artificial intelligence. We should strive to ensure that digital development benefits all countries. In this regard, the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence is important. An expert platform on this field should be established within the CICA framework."

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    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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