Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Laos president: CICA membership - turning point for Laos

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 13:37
    Laos president: CICA membership - turning point for Laos

    Laos' accession to the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is one of the country's turning points, Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, Report informs.

    Sisoulith declared that his country is ready to contribute to the work of CICA.

    "This is one of the turning points for us. We view CICA as a platform for cooperation and are ready to contribute to the organization's activities and the preservation of lasting peace around the world. Membership in CICA places great responsibility on us. We pledge to remain committed to the principles of peace, friendship and cooperation," he said.

    The Lao president also stressed that his country views Azerbaijan as a secure corridor.

    "It is important to expand our ties for the sustainable development of countries in the region and member states of the organization. We are ready to serve the principles of CICA," he added.

    Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Thongloun Sisoulith
    Thonqlun Sisulit: Laosun AQEM-ə üzv qəbul olunması bizim üçün dönüş nöqtələrindən biridir
    Президент Лаоса назвал вступление в СВМДА поворотным моментом для страны
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