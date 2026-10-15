Kyrgyzstan supports extending Azerbaijan's CICA chairmanship until 2028
Foreign policy
- 15 October, 2026
- 13:32
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Kyrgyzstan supports Azerbaijan's initiative to extend its chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) until 2028, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, Report informs.
"I would like to welcome the initiative of the Azerbaijani side to continue its chairmanship until 2028, which will maintain continuity in the work of the Conference and strengthen mutual trust," Japarov noted.
He added that the Kyrgyz Republic is ready to provide the necessary support and contribute to the overall work of CICA.
Qırğızıstan Azərbaycanın AQEM-də sədrliyinin 2028-ci ilədək uzadılması təşəbbüsünü dəstəkləyir
Кыргызстан поддерживает инициативу о продлении председательства Азербайджана в СВМДА до 2028г
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