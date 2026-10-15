Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Kyrgyzstan supports extending Azerbaijan's CICA chairmanship until 2028

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 13:32
    Kyrgyzstan supports extending Azerbaijan's CICA chairmanship until 2028

    Kyrgyzstan supports Azerbaijan's initiative to extend its chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) until 2028, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, Report informs.

    "I would like to welcome the initiative of the Azerbaijani side to continue its chairmanship until 2028, which will maintain continuity in the work of the Conference and strengthen mutual trust," Japarov noted.

    He added that the Kyrgyz Republic is ready to provide the necessary support and contribute to the overall work of CICA.

    Sadyr Japarov Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Qırğızıstan Azərbaycanın AQEM-də sədrliyinin 2028-ci ilədək uzadılması təşəbbüsünü dəstəkləyir
    Кыргызстан поддерживает инициативу о продлении председательства Азербайджана в СВМДА до 2028г
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