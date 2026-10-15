Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Tajikistan proposes expanding capabilities of CICA Youth Council

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 13:06
    Tajikistan proposes expanding capabilities of CICA Youth Council

    Tajikistan proposes expanding the capabilities of the Youth Council of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, Report informs.

    "Youth make up a significant portion of the population of CICA member states, and it is they who will be responsible in the future for continuing integration processes, strengthening friendly relations, and preserving an atmosphere of trust and mutual understanding. In this regard, we propose expanding the capabilities of the CICA Youth Council," Rahmon said.

    According to him, it is important for the Youth Council to become a permanent platform for dialogue, exchange of experience, and the development of joint youth initiatives among member states.

    He emphasized that the issues on the Baku summit's agenda are ultimately aimed at achieving a single common goal-ensuring safe and stable prosperity for member countries.

    "We are convinced that with political will and through joint efforts, we can turn CICA into an effective platform for dialogue and cooperation, strengthening trust and solidarity among Asian states," the Tajik leader noted.

    He added that Tajikistan consistently advocates for expanding multilateral cooperation in culture, tourism, youth policy, and sports as an important tool for strengthening friendship, trust, and mutual understanding among Asian nations.

    Emomali Rahmon Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Tacikistan AQEM-in Gənclər Şurasının imkanlarının genişləndirilməsini təklif edib
    Таджикистан предложил расширить возможности Молодежного совета СВМДА
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    17:03
    Baku Initiative Group cites OMCT report on human rights concerns in France
    Foreign policy
    17:03
    ING Group: Azerbaijan"s economy to grow by average of 2.3% in 2026-2028
    Finance
    16:55
    EIB considering cross-border energy projects in Central Asia with potential for exports to Europe via Azerbaijan
    Region
    16:49
    Mirziyoyev, Al Thani mull issues of bilateral co-op in Baku
    Foreign policy
    16:41
    Dialogue - strategic necessity amid global uncertainty, Thai deputy FM says
    Foreign policy
    16:41
    CICA Secretary General thanks Azerbaijan for gifting 'Karabakh horse' sculpture
    Foreign policy
    16:37
    Pakistan committed to CICA's role in promoting Asian peace, security, ambassador says
    Foreign policy
    16:34
    Pashinyan, Guterres discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and TRIPP
    Region
    16:32
    Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev to become new CICA Secretary General
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed