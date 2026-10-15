Tajikistan proposes expanding capabilities of CICA Youth Council

Tajikistan proposes expanding the capabilities of the Youth Council of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, Report informs.

"Youth make up a significant portion of the population of CICA member states, and it is they who will be responsible in the future for continuing integration processes, strengthening friendly relations, and preserving an atmosphere of trust and mutual understanding. In this regard, we propose expanding the capabilities of the CICA Youth Council," Rahmon said.

According to him, it is important for the Youth Council to become a permanent platform for dialogue, exchange of experience, and the development of joint youth initiatives among member states.

He emphasized that the issues on the Baku summit's agenda are ultimately aimed at achieving a single common goal-ensuring safe and stable prosperity for member countries.

"We are convinced that with political will and through joint efforts, we can turn CICA into an effective platform for dialogue and cooperation, strengthening trust and solidarity among Asian states," the Tajik leader noted.

He added that Tajikistan consistently advocates for expanding multilateral cooperation in culture, tourism, youth policy, and sports as an important tool for strengthening friendship, trust, and mutual understanding among Asian nations.