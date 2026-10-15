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Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov praised Azerbaijan's contribution to strengthening cooperation among states within the framework of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

According to Report, he made the remarks at the 7th CICA Summit held in Baku.

"I would like to note with great satisfaction the Azerbaijani side's significant contribution to strengthening cooperation and advancing activities within the framework of the Conference," Zhaparov said.

Zhaparov expressed his gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for organizing the meeting and for the hospitality extended.

He also welcomed Laos's accession to the CICA and stated that Kyrgyzstan is ready for active cooperation.