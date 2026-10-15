Herzog: Azerbaijan - example of regional partnership and tolerance

Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has become a model of stability, demonstrating economic growth and strengthening ties with countries across the region, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said at the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.

According to Report, he said that Azerbaijan had given the organisation fresh impetus during its chairmanship of CICA.

"We have gathered here in Baku at a time when divisions within the international community are deepening and confidence in multilateral formats is declining. Despite this wave of cynicism, CICA remains an oasis of cooperation and partnership," Herzog said.

The Israeli president stressed that his country had been involved in CICA's activities since the organization was established. He also described the summit's being held in Azerbaijan as symbolic, calling the country an example of regional partnership, tolerance and confidence-building.

According to Herzog, amid rising global tensions and declining trust in international cooperation, Azerbaijan had focused CICA's attention on constructive dialogue, long-term partnership and finding common ground.

The politician also stressed that Israel seeks to contribute to the development of the Asian continent in areas such as technology, science, digital connectivity, innovation and climate change mitigation, while expanding cooperation with countries in the region.

He also emphasized Israel's interest in exchanging knowledge and experience with regional countries, expanding partnerships and implementing joint projects.