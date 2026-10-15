Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Ilham Aliyev: Peace remains fragile, must be protected, strengthened

    Domestic policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 13:27
    Ilham Aliyev: Peace remains fragile, must be protected, strengthened

    Peace is still fragile, and it needs to be protected and strengthened, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku, Report informs.

    ""We did not strike a defeated state. We did not stoop to the level of the barbarians and child killers who caused so much suffering to our people," the head of state declared.

    He emphasized that Azerbaijan offered peace (to Armenia - ed.) and has been living under conditions of peace for a little over a year.

    "This peace remains fragile and must be protected and strengthened," Ilham Aliyev added.

    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    İlham Əliyev: Sülh hələ də kövrəkdir, onu qorumaq və möhkəmləndirmək lazımdır - əlavə olunub
    Ильхам Алиев: Мир по-прежнему хрупок, его следует защищать и укреплять
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