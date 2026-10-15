Ilham Aliyev: Peace remains fragile, must be protected, strengthened

Peace is still fragile, and it needs to be protected and strengthened, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku, Report informs.

""We did not strike a defeated state. We did not stoop to the level of the barbarians and child killers who caused so much suffering to our people," the head of state declared.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan offered peace (to Armenia - ed.) and has been living under conditions of peace for a little over a year.

"This peace remains fragile and must be protected and strengthened," Ilham Aliyev added.