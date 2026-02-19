Donald Trump declares that peace has been established in Middle East

Donald Trump, President of the United States, stated that peace has been established in the Middle East.

According to Report, Trump made this statement at the first meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, D.C..

"Speaking about Israel, we did the most important thing. There is now peace in the Middle East. It is more than many thought possible. They said it was impossible. For three thousand years they have been talking about the Middle East - and saying it was impossible," he said.

He stressed that one of the key factors was the actions of the United States, including the use of B-2 strategic bombers (during the bombing of Iran"s nuclear facilities - ed.).

According to him, these aircraft are highly effective and capable of carrying powerful weaponry.

"We have just ordered 22 more upgraded models. The B-2 bombers are incredible. I never fully understood the B-2. You look at it - it"s just a wing. I always thought: beautiful, but what does it do? It carries very large bombs," he added.

The American leader also touched on the situation surrounding Israel and Iran.

"Israel and Iran - we will see how this develops," Trump said.