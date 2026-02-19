Hikmat Hajiyev: Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan shaking hands carries deep meaning

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, shared a photograph showing Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, and Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia, shaking hands at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, D.C..

"Against the backdrop of the word PEACE written in large capital letters, the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia shake hands.

What may seem like a coincidence holds deep symbolic meaning.

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, participates in the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace as a founding member state.

President Donald Trump, as the Founding Chairman of the Board of Peace, once again underscored the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace agenda," Hikmat Hajiyev said in a post on X.