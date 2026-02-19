Donald Trump: Some people try to be tricky, but it doesn't work with me
Foreign policy
- 19 February, 2026
- 19:13
US President Donald Trump stated that it's impossible to play political games with him.
According to Report, at the first meeting of the Board of Peace , he noted that a number of states quickly joined the initiative, while others chose to remain on the sidelines and are creating obstacles.
"Almost everyone has agreed, and those who haven't yet will agree. Some are trying to play a little tricky. It doesn't work. You can't play tricks with me. They play a little, but in the end, everyone joins, everyone...There are a few that we really don't want because they're nothing but trouble. But this is the most prestigious board ever created," Trump said.
