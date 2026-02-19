Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Donald Trump: Some people try to be tricky, but it doesn't work with me

    Foreign policy
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 19:13
    Donald Trump: Some people try to be tricky, but it doesn't work with me

    US President Donald Trump stated that it's impossible to play political games with him.

    According to Report, at the first meeting of the Board of Peace , he noted that a number of states quickly joined the initiative, while others chose to remain on the sidelines and are creating obstacles.

    "Almost everyone has agreed, and those who haven't yet will agree. Some are trying to play a little tricky. It doesn't work. You can't play tricks with me. They play a little, but in the end, everyone joins, everyone...There are a few that we really don't want because they're nothing but trouble. But this is the most prestigious board ever created," Trump said.

    Donald Trump Board of Peace
    Donald Tramp: Bəziləri elə bilir ki, mənimlə oynamaq olar, amma bu mümkün deyil
    Дональд Трамп: Некоторые пытаются немного хитрить, со мной это не работает

    Latest News

    19:37

    Donald Trump declares that peace has been established in Middle East

    Other countries
    19:32

    Trump: Azerbaijan and several other countries invested $7 billion in Board of Peace

    Foreign policy
    19:27

    Donald Trump: Good negotiations underway with Iran

    Region
    19:19
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev meets with leaders and officials from various countries in Washington

    Foreign policy
    19:13

    Donald Trump: Some people try to be tricky, but it doesn't work with me

    Foreign policy
    19:08

    Trump emphasizes importance of personal relations in international politics

    Other
    18:59

    President of Azerbaijan meets with Nikol Pashinyan in Washington

    Foreign policy
    18:53

    Trump speaks about settlement of conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Other
    18:47

    Trump at Board of Peace: 'We did a very good job'

    Other
    All News Feed